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Film Director Ranjith Granted Bail in High-Profile Case

Film director Ranjith, arrested on sexual harassment charges, has been granted bail under stringent conditions by the Ernakulam court. He must surrender his passport, stay within the district, and regularly appear before the investigating officer. The court considered his health and investigation status when approving his bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 10-04-2026 14:00 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 14:00 IST
Film Director Ranjith Granted Bail in High-Profile Case
Ranjith
  • Country:
  • India

Film director Ranjith was granted bail on Friday following his arrest in a sexual harassment case. The decision was made by Judicial First Class Magistrate L Usha, who imposed strict conditions on Ranjith's release.

Ranjith must surrender his passport, remain within the Ernakulam district, and avoid the crime scene in Fort Kochi. Additionally, he must execute a bond of Rs 1 lakh and provide two solvent sureties of the same amount. He is required to appear before the investigating officer every Monday for three months or until a charge sheet is filed.

The court's decision took into account Ranjith's health and the ongoing investigation. Despite opposition from the prosecution, which claimed Ranjith had not cooperated, the court sided with the defense, which highlighted his compliance and physical condition.

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