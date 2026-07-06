OPEC+ to Boost Oil Output by 188,000 Barrels Per Day by 2026

In a bid to stabilize the global oil market, seven key OPEC+ nations, including Saudi Arabia and Russia, plan to increase oil production by 188,000 barrels per day by August 2026. This strategic move underscores their commitment to flexibility amidst fluctuating demand and supply dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 10:31 IST
OPEC+ to Boost Oil Output by 188,000 Barrels Per Day by 2026
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a strategic move aimed at stabilizing the global oil market, seven pivotal OPEC+ nations, including Saudi Arabia, Russia, and Iraq, have agreed to boost oil production by a cumulative 188,000 barrels per day by August 2026. This decision comes following a comprehensive review of global market conditions and outlook by these key players.

The initiative, which involves easing previous voluntary production cuts, signifies a collective commitment from the participating countries, ensuring market stability amidst changing dynamics. Saudi Arabia and Russia are set to lead the charge with the highest production increases, each adding 62,000 barrels per day, followed by Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman.

Emphasizing the importance of flexibility, the countries have stated that these production adjustments can be revised based on market fluctuations. The intent is to support oil market equilibrium, allowing for increases, pauses, or reversals in output adjustments as required. The group continues to focus on monthly assessments of market conditions to ensure compliance with the Declaration of Cooperation.

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