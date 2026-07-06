Cubas Raul Guillermo Rodriguez Castro Has Said That He Is Open To Negotiating With Us President Donald Trump

Raul Guillermo Rodriguez Castro, grandson of former Cuban President Raul Castro, has shown openness to engaging in negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump, as per an interview featured in USA Today.

Rodriguez Castro emphasized his readiness to negotiate with any U.S. representative, including Trump, provided the conditions are appropriate, and acknowledged Cuba's willingness to release political prisoners under favorable circumstances.

The diplomatic dialogue occurs amid strained U.S.-Cuba relations, exacerbated by U.S. murder charges against Raul Castro and Trump's aggressive stance on regime change in Cuba, governed by Castro's communists since 1959.