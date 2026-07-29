Mysterious Passing of Electropop Icon Kavinsky
Famed French DJ and electropop artist Kavinsky, real name Vincent Belorgey, was found dead in Paris. The 50-year-old artist's death is under investigation, with no immediate signs of foul play. Kavinsky, known for his 2010 hit 'Nightcall' featured in 'Drive,' performed at the Paris Olympics closing ceremony.
- Country:
- France
French DJ and electropop musician Kavinsky, renowned for his 2010 hit 'Nightcall', was found dead at his French capital residence, as confirmed by the Paris prosecutor's office.
The 50-year-old artist, whose real name was Vincent Belorgey, passed away unexpectedly shortly after performing at the Paris Olympics' closing ceremony.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the death, as no suspicious circumstances were identified at the scene.