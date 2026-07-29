Mysterious Passing of Electropop Icon Kavinsky

French DJ and electropop musician Kavinsky, renowned for his 2010 hit 'Nightcall', was found dead at his French capital residence, as confirmed by the Paris prosecutor's office.

The 50-year-old artist, whose real name was Vincent Belorgey, passed away unexpectedly shortly after performing at the Paris Olympics' closing ceremony.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the death, as no suspicious circumstances were identified at the scene.