Paris Knife Attack: Courage Amid Chaos

A man attacked three women with knives near Porte de Clichy in Paris. Two were severely wounded. The attacker was detained by an off-duty officer. His motives remain unknown, with the national anti-terrorist prosecutor monitoring the situation to determine if an investigation is warranted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 18:25 IST
Paris Knife Attack: Courage Amid Chaos
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  • Country:
  • France

In a chilling incident near Porte de Clichy, Paris on Monday, a man wielding kitchen knives attacked three women, seriously injuring two of them, local authorities confirmed.

Video evidence shows the attacker, dressed in a cream tracksuit, brandishing knives in both hands as he targeted a young woman. He was soon subdued by a courageous off-duty police officer, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez reported.

The assailant's motives remain unclear and the French national anti-terrorist prosecutor is considering launching an investigation. The attacker’s incoherent statements have prevented authorities from verifying his identity.

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