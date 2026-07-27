Paris Knife Attack: Courage Amid Chaos

In a chilling incident near Porte de Clichy, Paris on Monday, a man wielding kitchen knives attacked three women, seriously injuring two of them, local authorities confirmed.

Video evidence shows the attacker, dressed in a cream tracksuit, brandishing knives in both hands as he targeted a young woman. He was soon subdued by a courageous off-duty police officer, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez reported.

The assailant's motives remain unclear and the French national anti-terrorist prosecutor is considering launching an investigation. The attacker’s incoherent statements have prevented authorities from verifying his identity.