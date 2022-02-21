Case against Maha chemical firm officials for violating FDA order
Police have registered a case against six officials of a chemical manufacturing firm here in Maharashtra for alleged violation of orders of the Food and Drug Administration FDA, an official said on Monday.
Police have registered a case against six officials of a chemical manufacturing firm here in Maharashtra for alleged violation of orders of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), an official said on Monday. The firm manufactured citric acid solution on behalf of another company. The FDA had in October 2019 cancelled the manufacture and sale of the product by the other company, but the chemical firm continued to produce and sell it, an official from Narpoli police station said.
Following a complaint by an FDA official, a case was registered on Sunday night against six officials of the firm under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, he said.
No arrest has been made so far, he added.
