Amit Shah virtually unveils statue of Sri Ramanujacharya in Srinagar

The Shuryar Mandir located in the Sonwar region of the Kashmir valley created history on Thursday as the Statue of Sri Ramanujacharya was unveiled virtually by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, said a press release. Sri Yadugiri Yatiraja Narayana Jeeyar of Sri Yadugiri Yatiraja Mutt (Malleshwara, Bengaluru), Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of J-K, Dr C N Ashwath Narayana, Minister for Higher Education, Karnataka and Tejaswi Surya, MP, Bengaluru South who is also the National President, BJP Yuva Morcha witnessed the momentous occasion, added a statement.

Amit Shah while unveiling a 4 ft tall statue called "Statue of Peace", made of marble, said, "Sri Ramanuja, the proponent of Vishishtadvaita was an epic personality who always longed for the creation of equitable society." He further informed a statue of Sri Ramanujacharya would be installed in Gujarat, next year.

"Ramanuja who had a liberal approach strongly stood against disparities in society. His preaching and practices are relevant even after thousand years. He has contributed immensely to the integrity of the country and his statue installed will send a message of peace not only to Kashmir but to the entire nation," he said. Speaking on the occasion, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, (GoK) who was physically present, stated, that, Sri Ramanujacharya who had stayed in Karnataka for 40 years had come twice to Kashmir during the composition of his great work Sri Bahsya.

"Sri Yadugiri Yatiraja Narayana Jeeyar has continued to be in the path of the heritage proposed by Sri Ramanujacharya. It is appreciable that Sri Yadugiri Yatiraja Mutt of Bengaluru has taken up the restoration work of the Shuryar Mandir," he said. Saying, Sri Ramanuja always stood for equality, peace, and empowerment, he expressed confidence that the statue installed would contribute to establishing peace in the valley.

Sri Yadugiri Yatiraja Narayana Jeer who graced the occasion explained the relevance of Sri Ramanuja's preaching in his blessing remarks. It can be remembered here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 216 ft Statue of Sri Ramanuja (Statue of Equality) near Hyderabad last February. (ANI)

