Battle Lines Drawn: BJP and Congress Gear Up for Karnataka Bypolls

As Karnataka gears up for significant bypolls on April 9, the political arena witnesses a spirited contest between the ruling Congress and opposition BJP in Bagalkot and Davanagere South. Both parties have finalized their candidates, with BJP choosing Veerabhadrayya Charantimath and Srinivas T Dasakariyappa for the respective constituencies.

Accompanied by high-profile leaders, BJP candidates filed their nominations on the last permissible day. However, the Congress, even while backing family representatives of deceased MLAs, confronts internal dissension as some members filed nominations independently.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah remains optimistic, dismissing reports of turmoil, though the BJP criticizes Congress for not delivering community promises. The upcoming bypolls are not just a test of political strength but also a measure of party unity under electoral pressures.