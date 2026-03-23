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Battle Lines Drawn: BJP and Congress Gear Up for Karnataka Bypolls

The BJP and Congress have filed nominations for bypolls in Karnataka's Bagalkot and Davanagere South constituencies, set for April 9. While BJP shows unity, Congress faces internal rebellion. Family members of late Congress MLAs are contesting, but rebel candidates pose challenges, alongside significant Muslim community demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:10 IST
Battle Lines Drawn: BJP and Congress Gear Up for Karnataka Bypolls
  • Country:
  • India

As Karnataka gears up for significant bypolls on April 9, the political arena witnesses a spirited contest between the ruling Congress and opposition BJP in Bagalkot and Davanagere South. Both parties have finalized their candidates, with BJP choosing Veerabhadrayya Charantimath and Srinivas T Dasakariyappa for the respective constituencies.

Accompanied by high-profile leaders, BJP candidates filed their nominations on the last permissible day. However, the Congress, even while backing family representatives of deceased MLAs, confronts internal dissension as some members filed nominations independently.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah remains optimistic, dismissing reports of turmoil, though the BJP criticizes Congress for not delivering community promises. The upcoming bypolls are not just a test of political strength but also a measure of party unity under electoral pressures.

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