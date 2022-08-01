Left Menu

Romania defuses drifting mine off Black Sea coast

A new Romanian Black Sea offshore gas platform that began operating in June had to launch without insurance as it is unavailable because of the risks posed by war in Ukraine, including mines detected in waters nearby.

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 01-08-2022 03:48 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 03:48 IST
Romania defuses drifting mine off Black Sea coast
  • Country:
  • Romania

Romania's military carried out late on Sunday a controlled explosion of a naval mine that had drifted close to the country's Black Sea shore, the defence ministry said. Mines began floating in the Black Sea after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, and Romanian, Bulgarian and Turkish military diving teams have been defusing those drifting in their waters.

Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of planting them. The Black Sea is crucial for shipment of grain, oil and oil products. Its waters are shared by Bulgaria, Romania, Georgia and Turkey, as well as Ukraine and Russia.

Romania's defence ministry said the mine defused on Sunday, the second handled by the Romanian military since March, was drifting some 2 nautical miles off the Romanian shore. The stray mines pose risks for merchant ships and supply chains.

Insurance costs on oil ships traversing the Black Sea have soared. A new Romanian Black Sea offshore gas platform that began operating in June had to launch without insurance as it is unavailable because of the risks posed by war in Ukraine, including mines detected in waters nearby.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022