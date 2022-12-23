Left Menu

Tripura’s two border haats to reopen very soon: Official

Srinagar and Kamalasagar border haats will be reopened very shortly, said Director of Industries and Commerce, Vishwasree B.The state has been trying to reopen the border haats for quite a long time so that bilateral trade could start but somehow it has got delayed, she said, adding they will resume probably at the end of this month.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 23-12-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 13:25 IST
Tripura's two border haats to reopen very soon: Official
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The two border haats of Tripura, which have been shut down because of Covid pandemic, will be reopened for normal trade 'very soon', a senior official said on Friday.

Two border haats - one at South Tripura's Srinagar and Kamalasagar in Sepahijala were closed down suspending bilateral trade with Bangladesh when Covid hit the state in April, 2020.

Former chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP, Biplab Deb raised the issue in the Upper House recently and urged the Centre to reopen the two border haats in Tripura at the earliest. Deb also urged for expediting the works for setting up two proposed border haats in Kamalpur in Dhalai district and Ragna in North Tripura district.

''We are in touch with the Union Ministry of Commerce to reopen the border haats. Srinagar and Kamalasagar border haats will be reopened very shortly'', said Director of Industries and Commerce, Vishwasree B.

The state has been trying to reopen the border haats for quite a long time so that bilateral trade could start but somehow it has got delayed, she said, adding they will resume probably at the end of this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

