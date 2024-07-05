Left Menu

BSP Tamil Nadu Leader Armstrong Hacked to Death in Chennai

BSP Tamil Nadu president Armstrong was brutally murdered by a mob near his Chennai home. The police have launched a search for the assailants. AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed his shock at the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 21:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a shocking incident, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Tamil Nadu president Armstrong was hacked to death by an unidentified mob of six near his residence in Perambur, Chennai on Friday evening, according to officials.

The incident, which occurred within the Sembium police jurisdiction, has sparked a widespread outcry. The Chennai police have initiated a massive manhunt to apprehend the suspects responsible for the heinous crime.

Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami took to his official X account to express his profound shock and grief over Armstrong's tragic death. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

