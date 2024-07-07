Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM Leads Rath Yatra, Prays for State's Prosperity

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai led the Rath Yatra celebrations in Raipur's Jagannath Temple, praying for the state's prosperity. The festival witnessed enthusiastic participation from the community. President Droupadi Murmu also extended her wishes for the well-being of all Indians during the event in Puri, Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 19:43 IST
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant display of religious fervor, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai led the Rath Yatra celebrations at Raipur's Jagannath Temple on Sunday. Sai performed ritualistic worship to Lord Jagannath, Balbhadra Swami, and Mata Subhadra, expressing hope for Chhattisgarh's prosperity and well-being.

'On this auspicious occasion, prayers and rituals were conducted for Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra, seeking happiness and prosperity for all residents,' Sai announced during a press conference. 'We have prayed for good rainfall, abundant grain production, and the overall joy and well-being of our farmers.' The event saw enthusiastic participation from the community, with devotees engaged in the traditional Chhera Pahara ritual before the Rath Yatra commenced.

Meanwhile, President of India Droupadi Murmu took part in the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha. In a heartfelt message posted on X, Murmu extended her wishes to fellow Indians, expressing prayers for everyone's happiness, peace, and prosperity. The two-day Rath Yatra, also known as the Chariot Festival, is a significant event rooted in the ancient traditions of the Jagannath Temple in Puri, attracting countless devotees from across the nation.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

