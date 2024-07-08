Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Jharkhand: BJP Criticizes Law and Order as Councillor Shot

Jharkhand's political climate heats up as CM Hemant Soren prepares for a floor test amid BJP's criticism of worsening law and order, following the shooting of BJP councillor Ved Prakash Singh. Multiple leaders, including those from Assam, condemn the incident and call for immediate action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 09:49 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 09:49 IST
Political Turmoil in Jharkhand: BJP Criticizes Law and Order as Councillor Shot
BJP leaders at the Ranchi Hospital (Photo/X @BJP4Jharkhand). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Chief Minister Hemant Soren gets ready for a decisive floor test on Monday, the opposition BJP has raised serious concerns about the state's deteriorating law and order. This follows the Sunday night shooting of outgoing BJP councillor Ved Prakash Singh in Ranchi's Dhurva area, which lies near the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly premises.

Following the incident, BJP Leader and Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, Amar Kumar Bauri, shared a picture of an emergency sign from the hospital where Singh is being treated. Bauri claimed that the image accurately depicts the current situation in Jharkhand, stating, 'No person in the state is safe in Hemant's state; you should worry about yourself. The government is sleeping; good night.'

The BJP's state president, Babulal Marandi, also condemned the attack on social media. 'Outgoing councillor Vedprakash ji was seriously injured by criminals yesterday after being shot in Dhurva, Ranchi. I reached Paras Hospital late at night and inquired about his health,' Marandi said. Other state leaders, including Union Minister of State Sanjay Seth, also visited the hospital to check on Singh's condition. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma denounced the incident and urged the Jharkhand government to take firm action against the culprits.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who took office for the third time on July 4, faces a crucial test as his government aims to expand its cabinet following a planned majority vote in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024