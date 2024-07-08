Political Turmoil in Jharkhand: BJP Criticizes Law and Order as Councillor Shot

As Chief Minister Hemant Soren gets ready for a decisive floor test on Monday, the opposition BJP has raised serious concerns about the state's deteriorating law and order. This follows the Sunday night shooting of outgoing BJP councillor Ved Prakash Singh in Ranchi's Dhurva area, which lies near the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly premises.

Following the incident, BJP Leader and Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, Amar Kumar Bauri, shared a picture of an emergency sign from the hospital where Singh is being treated. Bauri claimed that the image accurately depicts the current situation in Jharkhand, stating, 'No person in the state is safe in Hemant's state; you should worry about yourself. The government is sleeping; good night.'

The BJP's state president, Babulal Marandi, also condemned the attack on social media. 'Outgoing councillor Vedprakash ji was seriously injured by criminals yesterday after being shot in Dhurva, Ranchi. I reached Paras Hospital late at night and inquired about his health,' Marandi said. Other state leaders, including Union Minister of State Sanjay Seth, also visited the hospital to check on Singh's condition. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma denounced the incident and urged the Jharkhand government to take firm action against the culprits.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who took office for the third time on July 4, faces a crucial test as his government aims to expand its cabinet following a planned majority vote in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.

