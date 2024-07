Zelenskiy's High-Stakes Visit to Washington for NATO Summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy landed in Washington on Tuesday to participate in a pivotal three-day NATO summit, according to Ukraine's state news agency, Ukrinform.

His attendance underscores the strategic importance of Ukraine amid rising tensions with Russia. Zelenskiy is set to address the Ronald Reagan Institute later in the day, likely focusing on Ukraine's national security and international alliances.

His visit comes as NATO examines broader security measures for the region, with Ukraine seeking increased support.

