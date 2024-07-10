Left Menu

Germany's Pledge: Leading NATO's Support for Ukraine

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz affirmed NATO's unwavering support for Ukraine and emphasized Germany's special responsibility due to its position as the largest European member of NATO. Scholz committed to fulfilling these obligations during a NATO leaders summit in Washington.

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz has underscored the importance of NATO's support for Ukraine, asserting that every member state must contribute its best efforts. Speaking at a NATO leaders summit in Washington, Scholz highlighted Germany's unique responsibility as NATO's largest European member.

Scholz stated, 'Germany is the largest country in Europe within the NATO alliance. This gives us a very special responsibility and I can say very clearly here we will, I will, fulfil this responsibility.'

The Chancellor's remarks come at a critical time as NATO seeks to unite its member states in support of Ukraine amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

