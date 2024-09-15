Left Menu

IGI Airport Police Bust Major Fake Visa Operation in Tilak Nagar

Police at Indira Gandhi International Airport have dismantled a counterfeit visa ring in Tilak Nagar, arresting six agents and recovering 16 fake passports. The operation targeted both Nepalese and Indian nationals. Fake visa production equipment was confiscated, marking a significant breakthrough against visa fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 16:41 IST
IGI Airport Police Bust Major Fake Visa Operation in Tilak Nagar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough against the issuance of fake visas, police officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) have busted a counterfeit visa operation in Tilak Nagar. The operation occurred on Sunday, as confirmed by DCP Usha Rangnani. During the raid, law enforcement arrested six agents and recovered 14 Nepalese and two Indian passports with counterfeit Schengen visas.

DCP Usha Rangnani stated, "A counterfeit visa factory has been busted in Tilak Nagar. Six agents were arrested, and 14 Nepalese and two Indian passports with fake Schengen visas were recovered. Equipment used for producing fake visas, including stamps and watermark materials, has been seized. The investigation is ongoing." In a post on X, she added, "Counterfeit Visa Factory busted in Tilak Nagar. Six agents arrested. Fourteen Nepalese and two Indian passports affixed with fake Schengen visas recovered. Equipment used for producing fake visas seized, including stamps and watermark materials."

Earlier, a Nepali national was arrested from a hideout in Delhi for operating a fake visa racket. He allegedly lured people with promises of easy money and a better livelihood abroad, according to the Delhi Police. The accused, Sunil Thapa, was arrested for arranging a fake Hong Kong visa on an Indian passport for a female Nepalese passenger with the help of his associates.

"One female passenger, Sabina Gurung, holding an Indian passport, arrived at IGI Airport, Delhi, from Hong Kong on August 5, 2024," said an official from Indira Gandhi International Airport Police Station. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024