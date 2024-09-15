IGI Airport Police Bust Major Fake Visa Operation in Tilak Nagar

In a significant breakthrough against the issuance of fake visas, police officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) have busted a counterfeit visa operation in Tilak Nagar. The operation occurred on Sunday, as confirmed by DCP Usha Rangnani. During the raid, law enforcement arrested six agents and recovered 14 Nepalese and two Indian passports with counterfeit Schengen visas.

DCP Usha Rangnani stated, "A counterfeit visa factory has been busted in Tilak Nagar. Six agents were arrested, and 14 Nepalese and two Indian passports with fake Schengen visas were recovered. Equipment used for producing fake visas, including stamps and watermark materials, has been seized. The investigation is ongoing." In a post on X, she added, "Counterfeit Visa Factory busted in Tilak Nagar. Six agents arrested. Fourteen Nepalese and two Indian passports affixed with fake Schengen visas recovered. Equipment used for producing fake visas seized, including stamps and watermark materials."

Earlier, a Nepali national was arrested from a hideout in Delhi for operating a fake visa racket. He allegedly lured people with promises of easy money and a better livelihood abroad, according to the Delhi Police. The accused, Sunil Thapa, was arrested for arranging a fake Hong Kong visa on an Indian passport for a female Nepalese passenger with the help of his associates.

"One female passenger, Sabina Gurung, holding an Indian passport, arrived at IGI Airport, Delhi, from Hong Kong on August 5, 2024," said an official from Indira Gandhi International Airport Police Station. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)