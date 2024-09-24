Left Menu

BJP's Tripura Membership Drive Sees Unprecedented Surge

The BJP's membership campaign in Tripura has attracted nearly 400,000 new members in just a few weeks. Chief Minister Manik Saha is personally leading the charge, aiming to sign up 1.2 million members by September 25. The initiative has ignited widespread enthusiasm across the state.

Chief Minister Manik Saha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) membership drive, initiated on September 3, has garnered an overwhelming response across Tripura, enrolling nearly 4,00,000 people within weeks. From Dharmanagar to Sabroom, the campaign has sparked enthusiastic participation among residents.

Chief Minister Manik Saha is personally engaging with the public to bolster the initiative, visiting various wards in the Bardowali constituency to encourage citizens to join the BJP. This move aims to strengthen the party's organizational base while managing governance and has greatly inspired party workers at all levels.

Speaking to ANI, CM Saha stated their aim to enrol around 1.2 million members in Tripura, with a target of 500 new members at each booth. He expressed confidence in meeting this target, adding that the membership process is available online until September 25. The Chief Minister urged Tripura's residents to join the drive, emphasizing the public's faith in the BJP government's ability to lead the country forward.

