France's Continued Military Support for Ukraine

In a resolute address to the United Nations General Assembly, French President Emmanuel Macron affirmed France's commitment to supplying Ukraine with necessary weaponry for defense against Russia's ongoing invasion.

Macron declared, 'France will keep on doing all it can to help Ukraine hold firm,' highlighting the enduring assistance France pledges to the embattled nation.

The French President praised the 'remarkable resistance' of the Ukrainian people, further cementing France's supportive stance amid the Eastern European conflict.

