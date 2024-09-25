Left Menu

France's Continued Military Support for Ukraine

France will persist in providing Ukraine with necessary weapons to defend against Russia, according to President Macron's address at the UN General Assembly. He emphasized France's unwavering support for Ukraine's resistance against the invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 23:53 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 23:53 IST
In a resolute address to the United Nations General Assembly, French President Emmanuel Macron affirmed France's commitment to supplying Ukraine with necessary weaponry for defense against Russia's ongoing invasion.

Macron declared, 'France will keep on doing all it can to help Ukraine hold firm,' highlighting the enduring assistance France pledges to the embattled nation.

The French President praised the 'remarkable resistance' of the Ukrainian people, further cementing France's supportive stance amid the Eastern European conflict.

