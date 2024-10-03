Left Menu

BJP Praises Modi's Initiatives: A Step Towards Gandhi's Vision

Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson lauded PM Modi's government for initiatives aligning with Gandhian ideals of equality, justice, and empowerment, while criticizing Congress for divisive ideologies. Key projects include financial inclusion, sanitation, and education reform, aiming to bolster social and economic equity across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 09:45 IST
Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Tamil Nadu spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ANS Prasad, has commended the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, asserting that it is vigorously working to implement Mahatma Gandhi's vision for India. Prasad highlighted numerous initiatives boosting equality, social justice, and economic empowerment, key elements of Gandhi's aspiration for an independent India.

In a statement, Prasad also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of fostering a divisive ideology detrimental to the nation. Prasad claimed that while Mahatma Gandhi dedicated his life to India's independence, the Congress, particularly Rahul Gandhi, whom he referred to as the 'Italian Prince', has monopolized Gandhi's name to perpetuate false narratives and division, jeopardizing national unity.

The BJP spokesperson further emphasized significant achievements of Modi's government: financial inclusion schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, social programs like the Swachh Bharat Mission and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and vocational training under the Skill India Mission. Prasad concluded by mentioning scholarships provided through the National Scholarship Portal aimed at promoting academic excellence.

