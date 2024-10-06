Emergency Response to Odisha Chemical Factory Gas Leak

A chemical factory in Odisha's Bhubaneswar faced a gas leak on Saturday evening, prompting a rapid response from fire department officials who were immediately dispatched to the site at the Chandaka Industrial Estate upon receiving the alert.

Visuals from the scene depicted personnel donning protective masks as they worked to neutralize the compromised cylinder. Officials relocated the cylinder to an isolated area to prevent further risks. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

The cause of the gas leak remains under investigation, and additional details will be released as they become available. Authorities reassured the public that the situation is under control.

(With inputs from agencies.)