Emergency Response to Odisha Chemical Factory Gas Leak

A potential crisis was averted at the Chandaka Industrial Estate in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, as fire department officials swiftly responded to a gas leak at a chemical factory on Saturday evening. Upon receiving reports, fire tenders were promptly dispatched to the location to manage the situation.

Gas leak reported from chemical factory in Odisha's Bhubaneswar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Visuals from the scene depicted personnel donning protective masks as they worked to neutralize the compromised cylinder. Officials relocated the cylinder to an isolated area to prevent further risks. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

The cause of the gas leak remains under investigation, and additional details will be released as they become available. Authorities reassured the public that the situation is under control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

