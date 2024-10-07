Ukraine's Gas Strategy: Disrupting Russian Profits
Ukraine declares no intention to renew its gas transit agreement with Russia as the year concludes, aiming to cut off Russian profit streams from gas and oil to limit Moscow's war financing capabilities. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal highlighted this strategic objective alongside Slovakia's representative.
Kyiv
Ukraine announced its decision not to renew the gas transit agreement with Russia, which is set to expire at the end of the year. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal made the declaration on Monday.
In a joint press conference with Slovakia's Prime Minister, Shmyhal emphasized that Kyiv's strategic goal is to reduce Russia's revenue from gas and oil sales. The objective is to weaken Moscow's financial capacity to sustain its war efforts against Ukraine.
This decision marks a significant step in Ukraine's broader strategy to sever economic ties with Russia, as it continues to face military aggression from its neighbor.
