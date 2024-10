NATO's Strategic Push for Unified Munitions Standards

NATO is intensifying efforts to establish unified munitions standards to reduce costs and facilitate battlefield operations, according to a senior official. Lessons from Russia's conflict with Ukraine emphasize the need for streamlined procedures.

Defense ministers are convening in Brussels to direct new Secretary-General Mark Rutte to overhaul current standardization efforts. While past attempts have been made, a renewed focus on ammunition is prioritized.

The inconsistencies in NATO's ammunition standards present operational challenges, as variations in 155mm rounds create risks during artillery use. Ten member nations aim to commit to improved munitions standardization.

