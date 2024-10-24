Ex-Energy Minister Yanovsky Detained in Coal Fraud Scandal

Anatoly Yanovsky, the former deputy energy minister of Russia, was taken into custody by the Federal Security Service (FSB) on charges of fraud linked to the coal industry, as reported by Kommersant, a Russian business daily.

Yanovsky, who managed the coal sector from 2008 to 2021, was not available for comment regarding his detention. The FSB has yet to provide official confirmation of his arrest.

This development highlights potential corruption within Russia's energy sector, prompting concerns about oversight and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)