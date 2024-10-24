Left Menu

Ex-Energy Minister Yanovsky Detained in Coal Fraud Scandal

Anatoly Yanovsky, a former deputy energy minister, has been detained in Moscow by Russia's FSB under allegations of fraud in the coal industry, according to Kommersant. Yanovsky, who oversaw the coal sector from 2008 to 2021, has yet to respond, and the FSB has not confirmed the arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 24-10-2024 12:12 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 12:12 IST
Ex-Energy Minister Yanovsky Detained in Coal Fraud Scandal
  • Country:
  • Russia

Anatoly Yanovsky, the former deputy energy minister of Russia, was taken into custody by the Federal Security Service (FSB) on charges of fraud linked to the coal industry, as reported by Kommersant, a Russian business daily.

Yanovsky, who managed the coal sector from 2008 to 2021, was not available for comment regarding his detention. The FSB has yet to provide official confirmation of his arrest.

This development highlights potential corruption within Russia's energy sector, prompting concerns about oversight and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024