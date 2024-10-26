Left Menu

Dueling Exit Polls Stir Election Drama in Georgia

Exit polls for Georgia's parliamentary election reveal contrasting projections, with one poll suggesting a victory for the ruling party and another indicating an opposition majority. This disparity underscores potential political tensions and uncertainty in the outcome of the election, which could shape Georgia's political landscape significantly.

Updated: 26-10-2024 21:38 IST
Dueling Exit Polls Stir Election Drama in Georgia
Rival exit polls have presented conflicting forecasts for the outcome of Georgia's parliamentary election, intensifying the political atmosphere in the country.

One poll indicates a comfortable win for the ruling party, while another suggests a majority for the opposition, highlighting a stark divide in public opinion.

This contradiction in projections has set the stage for potential political uncertainty and tensions as Georgia waits for official results that could shape its political future.

