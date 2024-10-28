Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vows to Champion Wayanad's Cause in Bypolls

Priyanka Gandhi pledges dedication to Wayanad's issues as she campaigns for the upcoming bypolls. Contesting as the UDF candidate, she's eager to continue the work initiated by her brother Rahul Gandhi. Highlighting local concerns and medical infrastructure, she promises proactive representation if elected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 19:48 IST
Congress leader and candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha by-elections Priyanka Gandhi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong reaffirmation, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has promised to address the issues faced by the people of the Wayanad constituency if elected. Speaking on Monday, she pledged her effort in Parliament and other platforms to stand by the constituents during challenging times.

As the United Democratic Front's candidate for the Wayanad bypolls, Gandhi aims to uphold the legacy created by her brother Rahul Gandhi, who vacated the seat. Addressing concerns about the need for a permanent MP, she defended Rahul's tenure, asserting that his reelection indicated voter satisfaction.

Campaigning ahead of the November 13 bypolls, Gandhi highlighted her focus on understanding local issues, especially the need for operational medical facilities. She vowed to pressure authorities to deliver essential services, emphasizing ongoing commitment to the constituency's welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

