ReNew Powers Up Akshaya Kitchens with Solar Energy

Renewable energy firm ReNew is set to install solar power plants in Akshaya Patra Foundation's kitchens, aiming to significantly cut electricity costs and feed more children. The project reflects ReNew's commitment to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, promising long-term benefits for the community and education in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-11-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 16:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Renewable energy company ReNew is taking a significant step toward environmental sustainability by installing solar power plants in the kitchens of the Akshaya Patra Foundation as part of a national environmental protection campaign.

ReNew's co-founder, Vaishali Nigam Sinha, stated that approximately Rs 2 crore will be allocated to solarize these kitchens, with completion expected within two months from the start of construction. This initiative will be executed under Corporate Social Responsibility by the Renew Foundation.

In Uttar Pradesh, Akshaya Patra Foundation operates kitchens in several cities including Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura's Vrindavan, and Lucknow, with new projects in Gorakhpur, Agra, and Kanpur. By implementing solar energy, each kitchen can save Rs 10-12 lakh annually, potentially providing 1.25 lakh additional meals every year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

