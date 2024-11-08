Left Menu

DK Shivakumar Takes Aim at Deve Gowda Family's Philanthropy

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar challenged the Deve Gowda family's generosity, highlighting his land donations for schools in Kanakapura. Speaking at a campaign rally, he contrasted his contributions to education and development with their alleged lack of philanthropy, amid a heated bypoll campaign in Channapatna.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 22:35 IST
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a spirited address, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday questioned the philanthropic contributions of the Deve Gowda family, accusing them of failing to match his own efforts in improving educational facilities. 'I have donated 25 acres for schools in Kanakapura. What has the Deve Gowda family contributed in Hassan or Channapatna?' he asked at a campaign rally in Channapatna.

Addressing allegations from Deve Gowda about land-related impropriety, Shivakumar refuted the claims, emphasizing his role in offering land for schools despite accusations of financial misconduct. He also challenged Union Minister Kumaraswamy's lack of visible contributions to local development while praising CP Yogeshwara for joining Congress as a move beneficial for constituency growth.

This backdrop sets the stage for the upcoming bypolls in Channapatna, where NDA's Nikhil Kumaraswamy faces off against Congress' CP Yogeshwara. The broader electoral context involves bypolls in 48 constituencies across 15 states, scheduled for two phases in November, promising a pivotal political showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

