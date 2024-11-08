DK Shivakumar Takes Aim at Deve Gowda Family's Philanthropy

In a spirited address, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday questioned the philanthropic contributions of the Deve Gowda family, accusing them of failing to match his own efforts in improving educational facilities. 'I have donated 25 acres for schools in Kanakapura. What has the Deve Gowda family contributed in Hassan or Channapatna?' he asked at a campaign rally in Channapatna.

Addressing allegations from Deve Gowda about land-related impropriety, Shivakumar refuted the claims, emphasizing his role in offering land for schools despite accusations of financial misconduct. He also challenged Union Minister Kumaraswamy's lack of visible contributions to local development while praising CP Yogeshwara for joining Congress as a move beneficial for constituency growth.

This backdrop sets the stage for the upcoming bypolls in Channapatna, where NDA's Nikhil Kumaraswamy faces off against Congress' CP Yogeshwara. The broader electoral context involves bypolls in 48 constituencies across 15 states, scheduled for two phases in November, promising a pivotal political showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)