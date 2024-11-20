Left Menu

Mumbai Votes: High Stakes in Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Mumbai District Collector Sanjay Yadav casts vote in Maharashtra assembly polls, urging residents to participate. With comprehensive arrangements in place, Election Officer Bhushan Gagrani assures voters of smooth proceedings. The polls see 4,136 candidates contesting across 288 constituencies, with major contests between BJP-led and Congress-led alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 10:21 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 10:21 IST
Mumbai District Collector Sanjay Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai District Collector Sanjay Yadav exercised his franchise in the Maharashtra assembly elections, echoing a call to action for fellow Mumbaikars on Wednesday. Speaking with ANI, Yadav emphasized the significance of Election Day, urging residents to participate in this pivotal democratic process.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner and District Election Officer Bhushan Gagrani assured citizens of seamless voting processes, highlighting extensive measures like queue management, seating, and refreshments to ensure voter convenience. 'No voter should have an excuse to avoid the polling stations,' he stressed, encouraging a robust turnout.

As voting progressed from 7 am to 6 pm across 288 constituencies, the election spotlighted a fierce contest among 4,136 candidates. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are at the forefront, navigating shifting alliances and complex dynamics in the quest for dominance.

