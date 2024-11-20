Mumbai Votes: High Stakes in Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Mumbai District Collector Sanjay Yadav exercised his franchise in the Maharashtra assembly elections, echoing a call to action for fellow Mumbaikars on Wednesday. Speaking with ANI, Yadav emphasized the significance of Election Day, urging residents to participate in this pivotal democratic process.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner and District Election Officer Bhushan Gagrani assured citizens of seamless voting processes, highlighting extensive measures like queue management, seating, and refreshments to ensure voter convenience. 'No voter should have an excuse to avoid the polling stations,' he stressed, encouraging a robust turnout.

As voting progressed from 7 am to 6 pm across 288 constituencies, the election spotlighted a fierce contest among 4,136 candidates. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are at the forefront, navigating shifting alliances and complex dynamics in the quest for dominance.

