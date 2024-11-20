Supreme Court Grants Manipur Time to Address ILP Challenge

In a pivotal development, the Supreme Court of India on Wednesday afforded the Manipur government an eight-week period to respond to a legal challenge against the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system. This decision emerged from a bench comprised of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti after the state government requested additional time for its response.

The case traces back to January 3, 2022, when the apex court issued notices to both the central and state governments regarding a petition brought forth by Amra Bangali, a Kolkata-based organization with operations in Assam. The petition seeks the revocation of the ILP in Manipur, contending that the permit system grants excessive power to the state to govern the movement of non-indigenous individuals and those not permanently residing in Manipur.

The ILP was introduced through the Adaptation of Laws (Amendment) Order, 2019, extending the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulations, 1873, a 140-year-old colonial law. According to the petition, this system empowers the state unduly and is at odds with constitutional rights granted under Articles 14, 15, 19, and 21. Additionally, it argues the ILP impedes social integration, technological progress, and tourism, which are crucial for economic sustainability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)