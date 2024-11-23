Left Menu

Governor Criticizes Political Climate in West Bengal

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has criticized the state's political climate, accusing political parties of fostering corruption and violence. Expressing concern over recent violence in Murshidabad, he emphasized the need for change, urging for political reforms to curb the rising issues.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday criticized the state's political climate, accusing political parties of fostering violence and corruption. Speaking to reporters, he praised the cultural heritage of Bengal but lamented the state of its politics, asserting that reforms are necessary to change the situation.

Identifying violence and corruption as major issues plaguing the state's political landscape, Governor Bose stated that these problems, instead of being mitigated, are encouraged by political actions. He refrained from naming any specific party but noted their increasing prevalence, urging for proactive measures to address these challenges.

Focusing on the recent violent incidents in Murshidabad's Beldanga area, the Governor expressed concern, suggesting the need for careful monitoring. As communal violence erupted due to objectionable content displayed at a religious event, police intervention led to the detention of Union Minister of State and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar, preventing his visit to the troubled area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

