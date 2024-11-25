India Launches Bold Initiative for Natural Farming

The government has announced a significant national initiative to promote natural farming across India, targeting one crore farmers with a substantial budget of Rs 2,481 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet made this pivotal decision to establish a sustainable farming ecosystem.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnav emphasized the necessity to enhance soil quality and ensure public health by providing chemical-free food. He highlighted the National Mission on Natural Farming as a groundbreaking resolution following successful trials in 2019-20 and 2022-23.

Currently, natural farming spans approximately 10 lakh hectares nationwide. This mission seeks to expand this reach dramatically, promoting natural farming in a mission mode.

(With inputs from agencies.)