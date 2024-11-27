Left Menu

MCD Inspector Arrested: CBI Targets Corruption in Licensing

An MCD license inspector has been remanded in judicial custody over a corruption case involving a Rs. 1 lakh bribe. The inspector, Devender Kumar, was accused of demanding a bribe to deseal shops despite a favorable court order. CBI continues its investigation into the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 22:27 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Rouse Avenue Court has ordered the judicial custody of a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) license inspector arrested on corruption charges by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The inspector is accused of soliciting a Rs. 1 lakh bribe from a shop owner for desealing shops that, despite a court order, had remained sealed.

Special CBI Judge Chhavi Kapoor, during a hearing, remanded Devender Kumar, also known as Devender Yadav, to judicial custody following his arrest on November 25. The arrest came after the CBI interrogated him on allegations of corruption. Devender Yadav was represented by Advocates Madhuri Bhardwaj and Anil Yadav.

The case emerged after a complaint from Mohd. Rizwan, leading to Yadav's arrest under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Accusations against Yadav assert that he demanded Rs. 60,000 from the complainant, a New Seelampur resident. MCD had previously sealed three shops in 2023, and following a Karkardooma Court order, the shops were desealed. However, Yadav allegedly claimed the desealing exceeded the court's directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

