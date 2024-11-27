MCD Inspector Arrested: CBI Targets Corruption in Licensing

In a significant development, the Rouse Avenue Court has ordered the judicial custody of a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) license inspector arrested on corruption charges by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The inspector is accused of soliciting a Rs. 1 lakh bribe from a shop owner for desealing shops that, despite a court order, had remained sealed.

Special CBI Judge Chhavi Kapoor, during a hearing, remanded Devender Kumar, also known as Devender Yadav, to judicial custody following his arrest on November 25. The arrest came after the CBI interrogated him on allegations of corruption. Devender Yadav was represented by Advocates Madhuri Bhardwaj and Anil Yadav.

The case emerged after a complaint from Mohd. Rizwan, leading to Yadav's arrest under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Accusations against Yadav assert that he demanded Rs. 60,000 from the complainant, a New Seelampur resident. MCD had previously sealed three shops in 2023, and following a Karkardooma Court order, the shops were desealed. However, Yadav allegedly claimed the desealing exceeded the court's directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)