Assam Embraces Peace and Tourism in Post-2014 Transformation

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlights the peace and development in the North Eastern region since 2014, crediting central government efforts. He envisions a tourism boost through museums in Delhi and Guwahati and reflects on Assam's rich cultural heritage. He underscores tourism's economic significance and conservation efforts in Kaziranga.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 09:33 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 09:33 IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the transformations in the North Eastern region since 2014, asserting that peace accords have significantly reduced incidents of unrest. "Peace is essential for tourism, and thanks to initiatives by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, we've seen tremendous progress," Sarma stated.

Proposing new tourism museums in New Delhi and Guwahati, Sarma emphasized their role in promoting Northeast India as a unique tourism destination. During the opening of the 12th International Tourism Mart in Kaziranga, he called the event a platform to showcase the region's diverse cultural heritage.

Sarma also expressed pride in Assam's new UNESCO World Heritage Site, Charaideo Maidam, and highlighted efforts to combat rhino poaching in Kaziranga. He urged tourism stakeholders to collaborate for sustainable growth and applauded government efforts to enhance the state's tourism infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

