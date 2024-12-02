Top Shifts in European Energy and Automotive Leadership

The UK Government is embarking on a strategic initiative to form a new defence industrial council, aiming to bolster collaboration between Whitehall and key technology players, including start-ups and larger sector leaders. This move underscores renewed commitment to enhance national security frameworks.

In the political arena, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden has addressed criticism regarding Keir Starmer's proposed governmental targets. McFadden refutes claims of a 'reset,' also backing the Prime Minister's controversial approach on immigration without caps.

Meanwhile, shifts in European energy policy occur as Kadri Simson, the EU's outgoing energy chief, cautions against mislabeling Russian gas imports as Azerbaijani. In automotive news, Stellantis faces leadership upheaval with CEO Carlos Tavares stepping down, following a profit alert impacting the company's market valuation.

(With inputs from agencies.)