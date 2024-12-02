India Strengthens Naval Arsenal Amid Regional Tensions

India is on the verge of completing deals for 26 Rafale naval jets and three Scorpene submarines, according to Navy Chief Admiral DK Tripathi. The move follows heightened surveillance of Chinese and Pakistani naval activities, underscoring regional maritime concerns.

At a pre-Navy Day briefing, Admiral Tripathi outlined approvals for two nuclear-powered submarines, aiming for a fleet of six. Anticipated readiness for the first two SSNs is projected for 2036-39, as negotiations for the Rafale Marine jets near Cabinet Committee approval.

The acquisition of Rafale-M jets was greenlit last July for INS Vikrant deployment. Monitoring of China's military aid to Pakistan is ongoing, influencing India's strategic naval enhancements, including 62 ships and one submarine in domestic production.

