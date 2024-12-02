Left Menu

India Strengthens Naval Arsenal Amid Regional Tensions

India is set to finalize contracts for naval Rafale jets and Scorpene submarines, as it monitors Chinese and Pakistani naval activities. The Navy Chief discusses the future addition of nuclear submarines and ongoing modernization efforts, highlighting concerns over China's support in bolstering Pakistan's naval force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 14:48 IST
India is on the verge of completing deals for 26 Rafale naval jets and three Scorpene submarines, according to Navy Chief Admiral DK Tripathi. The move follows heightened surveillance of Chinese and Pakistani naval activities, underscoring regional maritime concerns.

At a pre-Navy Day briefing, Admiral Tripathi outlined approvals for two nuclear-powered submarines, aiming for a fleet of six. Anticipated readiness for the first two SSNs is projected for 2036-39, as negotiations for the Rafale Marine jets near Cabinet Committee approval.

The acquisition of Rafale-M jets was greenlit last July for INS Vikrant deployment. Monitoring of China's military aid to Pakistan is ongoing, influencing India's strategic naval enhancements, including 62 ships and one submarine in domestic production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

