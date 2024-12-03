Cyclone Fengal's Wrath: South India Grapples with Devastation
Cyclone Fengal has left a trail of destruction across south India, particularly in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has appealed for collaborative relief efforts, while CM MK Stalin seeks aid from the central government. Heavy rains continue to disrupt daily life, closing schools and triggering landslides.
In the wake of Cyclone Fengal's devastating impact on south India, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has expressed her sorrow and extended condolences to the affected families. The cyclone has significantly impacted Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, leading to immense loss and hardship.
Pursuing collaborative relief efforts, Vadra has appealed to Congress workers to assist the administration in delivering aid to those in need. Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi has assured Tamil Nadu's CM MK Stalin of possible assistance, following their conversation about the state's catastrophe due to the cyclonic storm.
CM Stalin has reiterated his request for a central team to assess the cyclone's damages, urging for an immediate response and financial aid from the National Disaster Response Fund. The harsh weather has led to school closures in several districts and tragic landslides, further exacerbating the region's challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
