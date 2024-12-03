Left Menu

Palamu Shelter Home Scandal Triggers Swift Administrative Action

The Palamu administration in Jharkhand has moved to dismiss its child welfare committee over alleged negligence related to the sexual abuse of two girls at a local shelter home. The agency's contract was terminated, and arrests were made after the abuse was uncovered by activist Sandhya Kumari.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Medininagar | Updated: 03-12-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 14:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Palamu administration in Jharkhand is taking decisive action following allegations of sexual abuse involving two girls at a district shelter home. An official announced plans to dismiss key members of the child welfare committee for their alleged negligence in handling the case.

The administration has also canceled the contract of the agency responsible for running the shelter home. The abuse allegations emerged after a visit by human rights activist Sandhya Kumari on November 29, during which the affected girls reported multiple instances of abuse.

In a swift response, law enforcement officers arrested the shelter home's superintendent and another individual. Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan confirmed that a thorough investigation, led by a three-member committee, is underway, with recommendations for further actions submitted to the Social Welfare Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

