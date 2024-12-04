India's Ambitious Electricity Expansion: A Look Towards the Future

A massive investment of Rs 15 lakh crore is needed to expand India's electricity generation capacity between 2022 and 2027, with significant sums also allocated for future projects anticipated to be operational by 2032, according to a statement from the Ministry of Power.

The all-India electricity needs for 2026-27 are estimated at 1908 billion units, with a peak demand of 277 gigawatts, as discussed in a recent consultative meeting chaired by Union Power Minister Manohar Lal. By 2031-32, these figures are projected to rise to 2474 billion units and 366 gigawatts, respectively, as per the latest Electric Power Survey report.

The energy strategy underscores the importance of non-fossil fuel sources, targeting 500 GW of installed capacity from such resources by 2029-30, thereby contributing to India's net-zero carbon commitment. Enhancements in energy storage and renewable infrastructure remain pivotal, with government officials noting the necessity for collaboration across state and central administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)