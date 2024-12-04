Left Menu

India's Ambitious Electricity Expansion: A Look Towards the Future

India envisages adding substantial electricity generation capacity, requiring Rs 15 lakh crore by 2027. Targeted energy requirements for 2026-27 are 1908 BU and 277 GW. The peak demand for 2031-32 is predicted at 366 GW. Renewable energy initiatives are integral to reaching non-fossil-based 500 GW capacity by the decade's end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 14:14 IST
India's Ambitious Electricity Expansion: A Look Towards the Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A massive investment of Rs 15 lakh crore is needed to expand India's electricity generation capacity between 2022 and 2027, with significant sums also allocated for future projects anticipated to be operational by 2032, according to a statement from the Ministry of Power.

The all-India electricity needs for 2026-27 are estimated at 1908 billion units, with a peak demand of 277 gigawatts, as discussed in a recent consultative meeting chaired by Union Power Minister Manohar Lal. By 2031-32, these figures are projected to rise to 2474 billion units and 366 gigawatts, respectively, as per the latest Electric Power Survey report.

The energy strategy underscores the importance of non-fossil fuel sources, targeting 500 GW of installed capacity from such resources by 2029-30, thereby contributing to India's net-zero carbon commitment. Enhancements in energy storage and renewable infrastructure remain pivotal, with government officials noting the necessity for collaboration across state and central administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024