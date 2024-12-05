Rallies Ignite Across Jharkhand Against Anti-Hindu Violence
Hindu organizations across Jharkhand held rallies protesting violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and the arrest of monk Chinmoy Krishna Das. Demonstrations intensified in Ranchi and Pakur, with participants calling for government intervention and the release of Das.
Hindu organizations in Jharkhand orchestrated rallies on Thursday to protest recent violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and advocate for the release of monk Chinmoy Krishna Das.
In Ranchi, a large gathering of diverse Hindu and social organizations convened at Bapu Vatika, Morabadi ground, where leaders addressed the pressing issues. Rakesh Lal of Sanatan Sarna Samaj highlighted that protests have been widespread across district headquarters, condemning attacks on temples and the looting in Bangladesh.
Similarly, a significant protest rally in Pakur saw a massive turnout, with participants marching from the Railway Ground through major city points. The demonstrators demanded an end to the anti-Hindu violence and submitted a memorandum to authorities, urging intervention from the President.
