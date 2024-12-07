India Poised to Lead Global Maritime Sector: Minister Sonowal
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced India's potential to become a future maritime leader, focusing on enhanced port capacity and a thriving shipping ecosystem. Speaking at the Kamarajar Port celebrations, he emphasized India's strategic maritime developments, which will elevate its standing among the top ten maritime nations by 2047.
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, confidently stated on Saturday that India is on track to become a world leader in the maritime sector. This assertion comes as the nation boosts its port cargo handling capacity and establishes a robust ecosystem for shipbuilding and repairs.
Speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations of the Kamarajar Port Trust in Chennai, Sonowal highlighted plans for India to be among the top ten maritime nations by 2047. He noted that the Kamarajar Port represents a critical move in alleviating congestion at the Chennai Port through efficient coal handling, with opportunities for future expansion.
The Union Minister also unveiled the construction of a 3 MTPA IOCL Jetty, which aims to heighten port capacity, and announced a 1 MLD seawater desalination plant at a cost of Rs 32 crores. This initiative will cater to the port's necessities and the local community's domestic needs. Furthermore, he laid the foundation stone for major infrastructure projects at the port, costing Rs 545 crores, including capital dredging and an Integrated Command and Control center.
