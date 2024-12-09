Historic Start: Barefoot Debut of MLA Jairam Kumar Mahato

Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha President and newly elected MLA, Jairam Kumar Mahato, marked his entrance to the Jharkhand Assembly on Monday in a unique manner—barefoot. He described the assembly as a 'temple of democracy,' expressing reverence for the institution and his constituents by entering unshod. 'The faith of lakhs of people remains intact inside the assembly complex,' Mahato conveyed to ANI, promising to uphold their hopes within the legislative halls.

Representing the Dumri Assembly constituency, Mahato is the sole MLA from his party. Before stepping into the assembly, he bowed at its entrance, just as the special four-day session began. In related news, Health Minister Irfan Ansari announced that Ravindra Mahato from the Jamtara constituency is set to become the Speaker of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, with the ceremonial oath-taking for MLAs slated for Tuesday.

Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore outlined the session's agenda, including the swearing-in ceremonies and the selection of a new Speaker, alongside a debate on the Governor's address and discussion of the second supplementary budget. He emphasized the recent progress within the state, while Chief Minister Hemant Soren spoke about new strategic directions set by the newly expanded cabinet.

(With inputs from agencies.)