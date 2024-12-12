NIA Cracks Down on Naxal Supply Chain in Multi-State Raids

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out expansive searches across three Indian states, targeting a significant Naxal supply chain operation based in Chinturu, Andhra Pradesh. The raids, which extended into Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha, led to the confiscation of several digital devices and incriminating documents linked to the illegal network, as confirmed by the agency.

These operations took place at locations connected to seven accused individuals in the case designated RC-12/2024/NIA/DLI. This case originally surfaced when Chinturu police apprehended two suspects in possession of explosives, subversive literature, and cash. Upon taking over the investigation in September, the NIA unearthed a vast network allegedly supplying explosive materials and logistical support to the underground factions of the banned Naxal organization.

According to the agency, the conspiracy intended to facilitate various terrorist actions, including attacking police forces assigned to electoral duties. The NIA's focused crackdown aims to dismantle the operation and prevent potential threats to national security.

