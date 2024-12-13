Himachal's Infrastructure Boost: Key Projects and Employment Gains

Himachal Pradesh's Public Works Minister, Vikramaditya Singh, met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, in New Delhi, expressing gratitude for the allocation of 350 crore rupees under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF). This funding is expected to significantly enhance road connectivity, driving economic growth in the state. Singh also acknowledged the minister's efforts in securing an exemption for ropeway projects from forest clearance, granted by the Union Environment Ministry.

Singh advocated for constructing an alternate road from Ghatasni to Kullu, featuring a tunnel at Bhubujot, reducing NH144's length by 40 kilometers. This development is seen as vital for boosting tourism and holds strategic significance. Singh emphasized its potential to ease travel for tourists in Kullu district.

The minister further urged Gadkari to prioritize the construction of a 125.57 crore double-lane bridge over the Beas river, between Basantipattan and Kheri, connecting Kangra and Hamirpur districts under Bharat Setu Yojna. Additionally, he requested the construction of a 19.09 crore single-lane steel truss motorable bridge over river Pandoh in Mandi district. Gadkari assured full support to the state's projects.

Reflecting on the Congress government's performance, Singh underscored employment generation as a key priority, citing 31,000 new government sector jobs over two years. Highlighting achievements and plans under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, he mentioned a 2,600 crore revenue boost, focusing on sustainable growth and robust infrastructure development. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)