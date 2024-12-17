Ukraine and EU Tensions Rise Amid Gas Transit Struggles

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has declared that the current deal allowing Russian gas to transit through Ukraine will expire at the end of the year. The announcement sparked reactions as European nations scramble to secure alternative supplies.

In a statement on Telegram, Shmyhal mentioned discussions with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, stating Ukraine's willingness to discuss gas transit for any source other than Russia. "If the European Commission officially approaches Ukraine about transiting any non-Russian gas, we will consider it for an appropriate agreement," he elaborated.

Fico emphasized that the issue extends beyond bilateral concerns, impacting the entire EU. Slovakia is in discussions to continue gas flows while minimizing costs. Meanwhile, Moldova explores routes through Turkey, Bulgaria, and Romania, amid talks for importing Azerbaijani gas.

(With inputs from agencies.)