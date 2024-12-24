Left Menu

Political Clash Erupts Over Amit Shah's Remarks on Ambedkar

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha criticized Congress for protests against Amit Shah's comments on Ambedkar, questioning their historical treatment of the leader. Both parties clashed over perceived disrespect towards Ambedkar, with Congress staging nationwide protests and BJP accusing them of spreading misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 13:06 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 13:06 IST
Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha intensified his criticism of the Congress party on Tuesday, labeling them as 'drama loving' following nationwide protests against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks concerning BR Ambedkar. Sinha queried why Congress never made Ambedkar Prime Minister if they revered him so deeply.

He further accused the Congress of harassing Ambedkar during his political career, highlighting their alleged role in his cabinet resignation and subsequent electoral loss. He asserted that unlike the BJP, which he claims respects and uplifts the marginalized communities, the Congress weakens democracy and pursues dynastic interests.

The Congress party organized nationwide demonstrations in response to Shah's remarks, detailed in a circular from General Secretary K C Venugopal. Meanwhile, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal accused Congress of spreading misinformation about Shah's parliamentary speech on India's Constitution, denying allegations of disrespect towards Ambedkar by the BJP.

