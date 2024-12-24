Political Clash Erupts Over Amit Shah's Remarks on Ambedkar

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha intensified his criticism of the Congress party on Tuesday, labeling them as 'drama loving' following nationwide protests against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks concerning BR Ambedkar. Sinha queried why Congress never made Ambedkar Prime Minister if they revered him so deeply.

He further accused the Congress of harassing Ambedkar during his political career, highlighting their alleged role in his cabinet resignation and subsequent electoral loss. He asserted that unlike the BJP, which he claims respects and uplifts the marginalized communities, the Congress weakens democracy and pursues dynastic interests.

The Congress party organized nationwide demonstrations in response to Shah's remarks, detailed in a circular from General Secretary K C Venugopal. Meanwhile, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal accused Congress of spreading misinformation about Shah's parliamentary speech on India's Constitution, denying allegations of disrespect towards Ambedkar by the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)