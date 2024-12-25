Karnataka: 4 of family killed in car crash in Haveri

Four people of a family died in a road accident under the Tadasa PS limit near Belligatti village in Karnataka's Haveri district. Additional Superintendent of Police, Haveri, informed that a white vehicle going towards Hubballi lost control and jumped the divider and collided with a red vehicle coming from Hubbali and going towards Bengaluru near Haveri-Dharwar border.

There were four persons in the red vehicle including one child of 10-12 years old, all of them died in the accident. two persons died on the spot and two persons were declared dead at the KIMS hospital Hubballi. More details are awaited. (ANI)

