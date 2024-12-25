Left Menu

Karnataka: 4 of family killed in car crash in Haveri

Four people of a family died in a road accident under the Tadasa PS limit near Belligatti village in Karnataka's Haveri district.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 19:03 IST
Karnataka: 4 of family killed in car crash in Haveri
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Four people of a family died in a road accident under the Tadasa PS limit near Belligatti village in Karnataka's Haveri district. Additional Superintendent of Police, Haveri, informed that a white vehicle going towards Hubballi lost control and jumped the divider and collided with a red vehicle coming from Hubbali and going towards Bengaluru near Haveri-Dharwar border.

There were four persons in the red vehicle including one child of 10-12 years old, all of them died in the accident. two persons died on the spot and two persons were declared dead at the KIMS hospital Hubballi. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

