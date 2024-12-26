Left Menu

Gas Deal Dilemma: Putin Blames Ukraine for Transit Deadlock

President Vladimir Putin stated that there isn't enough time left in 2023 to finalize a new gas transit contract with Ukraine. He accused Ukraine of not extending the current deal, affecting gas routes to Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Austria. Putin emphasized Russia's readiness to supply gas through different routes.

Updated: 26-12-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 22:47 IST
President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday that time has run out in 2023 to seal a new gas transit agreement with Ukraine. He placed the blame squarely on Ukraine for its refusal to extend the current agreement, which is essential for delivering gas to Slovakia, Czech Republic, and Austria.

During a televised briefing, Putin revealed that 'They announced that they would not renew the contract,' suggesting that Kyiv intended to penalize Europe with this decision. The existing five-year gas transit pact between Russia and Ukraine is set to expire by year's end.

He further stated that concluding the contract in just a few days is unfeasible. Russian gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine, although relatively minor, totaled 15 billion cubic meters in 2023, marking just 8% of peak flows in 2018-19 via various routes. Despite the challenges, Putin expressed Russia's willingness to supply gas through Ukraine and even Poland via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, despite ongoing legal disputes.

