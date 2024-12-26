President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday that time has run out in 2023 to seal a new gas transit agreement with Ukraine. He placed the blame squarely on Ukraine for its refusal to extend the current agreement, which is essential for delivering gas to Slovakia, Czech Republic, and Austria.

During a televised briefing, Putin revealed that 'They announced that they would not renew the contract,' suggesting that Kyiv intended to penalize Europe with this decision. The existing five-year gas transit pact between Russia and Ukraine is set to expire by year's end.

He further stated that concluding the contract in just a few days is unfeasible. Russian gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine, although relatively minor, totaled 15 billion cubic meters in 2023, marking just 8% of peak flows in 2018-19 via various routes. Despite the challenges, Putin expressed Russia's willingness to supply gas through Ukraine and even Poland via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, despite ongoing legal disputes.

