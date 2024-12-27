Left Menu

Manmohan Singh: A Legacy of Economic Triumph and Humble Leadership

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's passing marks the end of a significant era in India's history. His tenure reshaped India's economic landscape, introducing reforms like economic liberalization and MGNREGA. His leadership continues to impact the nation's progress as leaders and citizens honor his contributions to India's growth and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 10:28 IST
TKA Nair, civil servant and former Principal Secretary to then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Friday, TKA Nair, a distinguished civil servant and former Principal Secretary to then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the former leader. Nair remarked that Singh's passing represents "the end of a chapter in the history of our great country." The enduring impact of Singh's policies, particularly in economic guidance and India's holistic development, remains evident through continued projects initiated under his administration.

Highlighting Singh's substantial contributions, Nair emphasized the ongoing influence of projects tailored to uplift the underprivileged and address unemployment and hunger. These initiatives, evolving under different names, stand as a testament to Singh's sound policy-making. Nair likened Singh's economic legacy to that of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's democratic foundation, asserting that history will duly honor Singh's achievements.

The nation prepares to bid farewell, with Singh's last rites scheduled near Rajghat on Saturday. Leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside citizens nationwide, mourn the loss of a prominent leader. Singh passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi, at age 92, following age-related complications. Throughout his illustrious career, Singh played pivotal roles, including crafting India's economic liberalization, which ushered in foreign investments and spurred economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

