Haryana Revises Recruitment Policy for Group-C and D Posts

The Haryana Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, sanctioned changes to the Common Eligibility Test (CET) Policy for Group-C and D positions during a meeting in Chandigarh. The updated policy, dubbed the Policy for Recruitment to Group-C and D Posts through the Common Eligibility Test (Amendment) Rule, 2024, reflects significant reforms.

Key among these amendments is the elimination of a 5% weightage for socio-economic criteria formerly extended to Haryana's bona fide residents. This decision adheres to the mandates set by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The revised policy targets direct recruitment for Group-C vacancies, covering areas such as Police Services, Prisons, and Home Guards, with exceptions including teaching roles and some Group-D posts with below-Matriculation qualifications.

Furthermore, the policy now permits up to ten times the number of candidates for skill and written tests relative to the total advertised vacancies, a shift from the previous cap of four times. Initially introduced on May 5, 2022, the Common Eligibility Test aimed to reinforce public trust by establishing a fair recruitment framework for Haryana's government sectors, ensuring a standardized procedure for the recruitment of Group-C and D roles, excluding educational posts.

(With inputs from agencies.)