Left Menu

BSF-Punjab Police Thwart Narcotics Smuggling in Tarn Taran

The Border Security Force, with the Punjab Police, recovered heroin from a Tarn Taran farm, intercepting another smuggling attempt involving drones. The joint operation demonstrates the effectiveness of cross-agency collaboration in combating drug trafficking along border areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 22:09 IST
BSF-Punjab Police Thwart Narcotics Smuggling in Tarn Taran
Heroin recovered on Tarn Taran border (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF), in a collaborative operation with the Punjab Police, has successfully intercepted a narcotics consignment in the Tarn Taran district. The recovery was announced through a BSF press release on Sunday, which highlighted the enduring efforts to combat drug smuggling along the region's borders.

Acting on intelligence supplied by the BSF intelligence wing, coordinated teams from BSF and Punjab Police discovered a suspicious packet in a farming field near the village of Palpate in Tarn Taran district. The package, suspected to contain 534 grams of heroin, was found wrapped in yellow adhesive tape.

An improvised metal wire loop and two luminous sticks were attached to the narcotics packet, indicative of another thwarted attempt to smuggle drugs using drones. This successful intervention underscores the critical role of reliable intelligence and inter-agency operations in securing the nation's borders against such illicit activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
3

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024