BSF-Punjab Police Thwart Narcotics Smuggling in Tarn Taran

The Border Security Force (BSF), in a collaborative operation with the Punjab Police, has successfully intercepted a narcotics consignment in the Tarn Taran district. The recovery was announced through a BSF press release on Sunday, which highlighted the enduring efforts to combat drug smuggling along the region's borders.

Acting on intelligence supplied by the BSF intelligence wing, coordinated teams from BSF and Punjab Police discovered a suspicious packet in a farming field near the village of Palpate in Tarn Taran district. The package, suspected to contain 534 grams of heroin, was found wrapped in yellow adhesive tape.

An improvised metal wire loop and two luminous sticks were attached to the narcotics packet, indicative of another thwarted attempt to smuggle drugs using drones. This successful intervention underscores the critical role of reliable intelligence and inter-agency operations in securing the nation's borders against such illicit activities.

